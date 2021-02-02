Siouxland Forecast: February 2, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

We are looking at a foggy morning with a dense fog advisory in effect, a couple snow chances coming our way, and the polar vortex returning to Siouxland this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for a majority of Siouxland and will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Visibility is ranging from no visibility up to 5 miles of visibility around Siouxland this morning.

Not only are we dealing with fog, we are actually dealing with freezing fog being that temperatures are well below freezing in the teens and 20s. Freezing fog could lead to riming, or fog freezing onto surfaces like roads, trees, and more. This could lead to the wintery wonderland like scenery but could also lead to slick spots on the roads this morning so allow for some extra travel time to get to where you need to go this morning. And remember to slow down and have your headlights on, but not your brights, or high beams as those make the fog appear thicker.

We are also seeing a slight wind chill in the area with real feel temperatures hovering in the single digits and mid teens.

Winds are coming from the southeast between 5 and 15 mph this morning.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been cloudy through the overnight hours in Siouxland.

And we are looking at that fog lingering in the area as temperatures rise to a high of 29 by this afternoon with winds staying on the lighter side.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see when we could see snow in the area and when we will see those sub-zero temperatures move into the area.