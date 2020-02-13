Siouxland Forecast: February 13, 2020

Tonight we’ll have windy & frigid weather with a low temperature of -9° in Sioux City. Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Warnings are in effect throughout the region! When accounting for the wind, it’s going to feel like it’s between -25° and -40° in Siouxland. Bundle up and avoid going out overnight unless it’s necessary. Be mindful of your pets too – don’t leave them outside for too long of a period of time plus if you keep their water bowls outside, make sure that it’s being cycled to avoid it freezing up.

Thursday will be sunny, but extremely cold for mid February. The high temperature will only be 10°. At least the wind will pose less of a problem as that calms down from the northwest.