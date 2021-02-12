Siouxland Forecast: February 12, 2021

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Good morning and happy Fri-Yay!

Make sure you bundle up in plenty of layers today, we are seeing a wind chill advisory in the area, with more snow on the way tonight and the possibility of seeing -20 (without the wind chill) this weekend!

Temperatures are currently ranging from around -5 down to around -20.

We do have a wind chill advisory in the area until 9 a.m. today. Wind chill values are much colder with values ranging from around -10 to around -35.

Winds are light from the north, northwest between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen partly cloudy to mostly clear skies in the area through the overnight hours.

Today is going to be a bitter one with late afternoon snow and a high of -1!

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will see snow return to the area and when we could see a warm up coming our way!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories