Siouxland Forecast: February 12, 2021

Good morning and happy Fri-Yay!

Make sure you bundle up in plenty of layers today, we are seeing a wind chill advisory in the area, with more snow on the way tonight and the possibility of seeing -20 (without the wind chill) this weekend!

Temperatures are currently ranging from around -5 down to around -20.

We do have a wind chill advisory in the area until 9 a.m. today. Wind chill values are much colder with values ranging from around -10 to around -35.

Winds are light from the north, northwest between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen partly cloudy to mostly clear skies in the area through the overnight hours.

Today is going to be a bitter one with late afternoon snow and a high of -1!

