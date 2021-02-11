Siouxland Forecast: February 11, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland. We are one more day closer to the weekend.

We are looking at light snow showers today, more snow tomorrow, and a below 0 degree start to next week.

We do have a wind chill in effect in far eastern and western Siouxland until 9 a.m. this morning.

Temperatures are currently ranging from around 5 degrees down to around -5 degrees. But this morning’s wind chill is much colder with real feel temperatures ranging mostly from 0 degrees down to around -20 degrees in eastern Siouxland.

Winds are light this morning for most of the area with a light breeze in eastern, southeastern Siouxland, ranging from 5 to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen light snow in the area since around 2 this morning.

With the light snow coming down, we are seeing reduced visibility around the area with visibility ranging from 2 miles up to 10 miles.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking light morning to early afternoon snow with a bitter high of 5 by this afternoon.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see when we will get a break from snow today before more snow moves in tomorrow.

