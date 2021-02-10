Siouxland Forecast: February 10, 2021

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland! We are half way through the week and what a frigid week it’s been!

Today is going to be another cold one with some sunshine mixed in and we have snow moving in overnight tonight as sub zero temperatures stick around the area.

Temperatures this morning are on the bitter side yet again with temperatures ranging from around 10 degrees down to around -1. We are seeing a wind chill again, but mainly in eastern Siouxland with real feel temperatures ranging from -1 to around -10.

Winds are light again this morning from the north, northeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few very light flurries around Siouxland overnight.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see we are looking at another cold day with a high of 13 by this afternoon with some sunshine mixed in.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see snow move into the area tonight.