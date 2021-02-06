Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 6, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been a cold afternoon in the region as highs have lingered in the single digits.

Strong winds of approximately 10 mph from the NNW have made it feel like -10° for much of Siouxland. For this reason, wind chill advisories have already been issued for eastern areas as they expect to see wind chills dip to -20° or colder. Please be safe and dress in multiple layers if going out tomorrow.

It’s going to be a quiet evening as we see clouds slowly increasing with chances for snow after midnight. Accumulations shouldn’t be more than a dusting.

To wrap up this snowy weekend, tomorrow is a different story as snow will persist for much of the daytime hours.

Snow accumulation between one to three inches, with heavier snow focused further south. Daytime high temperatures will be 4° in Sioux City with much of the region close to that, along with eastern winds between 5-10 mph.

As we look at the week ahead, expect cold temperatures to persist for much of it.

