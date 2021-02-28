Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 28, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s a chance to still see some flurries through the morning after evening showers.

Clouds will gradually clear throughout the day, but temperatures won’t rise as high as yesterday. Much of the region will see daytime highs in the 30s with a few 40s to the south. Winds will still be a little breezy from the northwest reaching up to 15 mph.

Similar conditions will persist to start the work week, but clouds will be limited. Expect warmer weather that will make it feel like spring as the week goes on.

