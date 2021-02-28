Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 28, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a cooler day in Siouxland today as we see temperatures struggling to warm up.

Temperatures in the northern areas are remaining in the 20s, while traveling further north temperatures begin to reach the mid 30s.

Strong northwest winds upwards of 10 mph are making it feel significantly cooler, with wind chills being reported in the 10s and 20s for the region. This is a steep cool down after yesterday’s high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Clouds have been moving steadily eastward in the western and central parts of our area, making way for some sunshine. We can expect clear skies to last throughout the evening, with overnight lows dropping to the upper 10s and lower 20s as the winds settle down and shift to the southwest.

Clear skies and plenty of sunshine are on the menu for tomorrow, however things won’t warm up too much. Daytime highs will remain in the mid to upper 30s for much of Siouxland, though areas to the south may begin to reach into the 40s, giving us a preview of what is to come later this week.

Warm weather makes a strong return as we get further into the week. Spring-like temperatures more than 10° warmer than seasonal averages for this time of year are expected.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!