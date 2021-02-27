Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 27, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s another mild day for Siouxland as temperatures remain in the 40s for the region.

As we see clouds roll in from the west, eastern winds of around 10 mph are keeping wind chills down in the 30s. Along with the clouds, the beginnings of evening showers are appearing to the west and northwestern areas of Siouxland.

A heavy band of snow is expected to form to our north just outside the viewing area, which is the reason a winter weather advisory has been issued to our north. It is bringing potential snowfall of five inches during early Sunday morning. Snow chances are limited for central areas of Siouxland and temperatures will remain above freezing. Our concern for the evening is the possibility of a wintry mix which could lead to icing. Temperatures close to the freezing point may cause this but chances are limited for much ice to form.

Overnight lows will drop to 30° in Sioux City with shifting eastern winds to become northwestern. Tomorrow, we’ll start the day off cloudy, however a gradual clearing of clouds will lead to sunny conditions by late afternoon.

Tomorrow’s cooler temperatures after the passage of a weak cold front will keep forecast highs in the upper 30s for the region.

After the evening system passes through, temperatures will remain cool for the start of the work week. This cool down is short-lived, though, as we expect warmer weather throughout the week.

