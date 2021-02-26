Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 26, 2021

Good morning and happy Fri-yay Siouxland!

We are looking at a windy but mild day today, a light wintery mix possible tomorrow, and pleasant temperatures throughout next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side ranging from the upper-20s and mid-30s across the area. However, due to the stronger winds in the area, we are seeing wind chill values range from the mid-teens to the mid-20s.

Winds are coming out of the south up to 20 mph across the Siouxland area this morning.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies through the overnight hours.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast you can see that we are looking at partly cloudy skies and windy conditions today as temperatures rise to a high of 48 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see that light wintery mix and just how pleasant next week is going to be.