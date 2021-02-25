Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 25, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland! One more day and the weekend is ours!

We are looking at more 40s and sunshine today, a weekend cold front, but possible 50s next week.

Temperatures are currently ranging in the 20s and low 30s this morning.

Winds are light from the west, northwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies through the overnight hours.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a pleasant wintery day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising to a high of 45 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 an d7 to see when we will see the cold front this weekend and when we could see 50s in the area next week.