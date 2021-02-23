Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 23, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland.

We are looking at above average temperatures sticking around with sunshine and mild days but chilly nights.

Temperatures this morning are currently ranging between the 20s and 30s.

Winds are coming from the west, northwest up to 15 mph across the area.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen clear skies across the area through the overnight hours.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a mild, sunny, and breezy day today as temperatures rise to a high of 47 by this afternoon.

