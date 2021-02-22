Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 22, 2021

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland.



I hope you all got to enjoy your weekend despite some snow that fell yesterday. We are looking at a relatively mild week with highs in the 40s but a weekend cold front that will drop temperatures a little bit as well as bring in some more light snow possible.



Temperatures are on the colder side here in the metro area with single digits, but the rest of Siouxland is seeing temperature ranging between 10 and 30 degrees this morning.



Winds are light from the west, southwest between 5 and 15 mph, with some areas seeing closer to 20 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly cloudy through the overnight hours despite some pockets of clear skies here and there.



And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at a relatively mild afternoon with a light breeze and a high of 42 by this afternoon.



As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News between 5 and 7 to see when we could see that cold front move through this coming weekend.