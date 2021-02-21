Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 21, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With snow continuing from the evening into the daytime, cloud coverage will persist for much of the day until snowfall ends in the afternoon. Snow accumulation will range from 1 to 3 inches, so use caution as roads could be slick. Temperatures will continue their upward trend as we see daytime temperatures reach into the 30s. Winds ranging from 5-15 mph will come from the east and shift to the northwest by the afternoon. Expect wind chills in the 10s and 20s.

After the snow ends, skies will gradually clear and lead to a nice evening and a sunny start to the week with temperatures reaching into the 40s, ending the cold streak.

