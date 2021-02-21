Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 21, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

We received much more snow than expected throughout the region, especially to the south. Snow totals have reached upwards of six inches, with Onawa seeing 9.5” at 1 PM.

Under consistent cloud cover, temperatures have stayed below 30°, while western areas with less cloud coverage have reached into the mid 30s.

Winds have been upwards of 10 mph from the northwest so wind chills are being reported in the 10s and 20s.

Snow has begun to exit the region, and as it continues further east it will take the clouds with it leading to clearer skies in the evening.

This will allow temperatures to drop to the upper 10s and 20s. Clearer skies will continue tomorrow as we see mostly sunny conditions and warmer weather. Daytime highs will reach 40° and above for many places.

Warmer weather will continue through the week with limited chances of snow.

