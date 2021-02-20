Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 20, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – When compared to last week’s subzero temperatures, it’s a great afternoon in Siouxland with temperatures in the 20s.

Last night’s fog has lingered throughout the daytime, primarily affecting northern areas.

As clouds slowly move in, we’re also seeing the beginning of some snow showers to the west which will last through the evening and persist through tomorrow.

Aa winter weather advisory has been put in effect as we expect 1 to 3 inches by time the advisory ends Sunday afternoon. Be prepared to drive cautiously tomorrow. Heavy cloud coverage and southeast winds overnight will keep temperatures in the 20s.

Clouds and snow will keep temperatures cooler tomorrow. Sunday’s daytime highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s for much of Siouxland. Throughout the day, winds will pick up to speeds over 10 mph.

As evening settles and the snow moves further east, clouds will go with it.

The work week will bring sunnier skies and warmer temperatures in the 40s.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!