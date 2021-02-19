Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 19, 2021

Good morning and happy Fri-yay!

We have made it through the week and what a week it’s been from starting with frigid temperatures to looking at a balmy day and weekend, light weekend snow, and 40s possible next week!

Temperatures this morning not quite balmy out there as they are ranging between 0 and 20 degrees.

Winds are very light this morning coming from the west, northwest up to 10 mph. We will continue to see light winds through the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies overnight with some light flurries in far southern Siouxland.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see it’s going to be a balmy Friday with sunshine and a high of 22 by this afternoon.

