Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 18, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior!

We are looking at some pop up flurries possible today with partly cloudy skies, the warming trend continuing, and a slim weekend snow chance possible.

Temperatures are on the cold side again this morning but still warmer than we saw at the beginning of this week with temperatures ranging between -5 and 15. Winds are light so the wind chill is negligible this morning as there really is no change between temperatures and wind chills.

Winds are light this morning from the west, northwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly cloudy through the overnight hours with light pop up flurries in portions of Siouxland.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at the chance for more pop up flurries despite seeing some afternoon sunshine as temperatures rise to a high of 18 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see how warm we will get as this arctic air continues to leave the Siouxland area.