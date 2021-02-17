Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 17, 2021

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland! We are on the uphill temperature trend finally!

We are finally warming back up, with a seasonal weekend in the works and a slim weekend snow chance mixed in.

Temperatures this morning are the warmest we have seen in several days as temperatures are ranging from around 3 degrees down to around -3 degrees.

Even though this is our warmest morning in a while, we are still dealing with wind chill values in the negatives, ranging from around a degree down to around -20 degrees.

Winds are light from the south, southeast up to 10 mph, with some areas seeing closer to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen light flurries in the area since around midnight. Most of the flurries have stayed in the northern portion of Siouxland.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at a slightly warmer but cloudy day today as temperatures rise to a high of 11 by this afternoon.

We are looking at temperatures continuing to warm up through the rest of this week and into next week with a slim weekend snow chance mixed in, so be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see how warm we could get and when we are looking at weekend snow.