Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 16, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland.

Brace yourselves because we are in store for another day in the negatives today, light snow possible tonight, but finally gradual warming throughout this week.

Temperatures this morning are ranging from -20 to around -30 across the area.

We still have a wind chill warning in effect until 9 am this morning with wind chill values projected to be around -40 again this morning. This means that we are dealing with another morning where frostbite can start occurring in as little as 10 minutes. So please be careful this morning, dress in plenty of layers and make sure you grab a hat and gloves!

Wind chill temperatures are ranging from -20 to -45.

Thankfully we are seeing light winds again this morning from the northeast and southeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies through the overnight hours around Siouxland.

And we are looking at another day in the negatives with a high of -3 by this afternoon with some sunshine mixed in and light winds.

We do have a chance to see light snow tonight before we start to see gradual warming through the rest of this week.