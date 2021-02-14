Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 14, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a frigid day out in Siouxland with daytime temperatures below 0°. It’s such a cold day that we will have broken previous records for low temperatures.

Winds from the north are making it feel colder as wind chills for the region are pushed down to the -20s and -30s during the day. The only bright side is the clouds will slowly thin out, though temperatures will continue to drop through the evening.

A wind chill warning is in effect until noon on Monday with temperatures dropping down to 20 below for the region which will set new low temperature records.

Expect more sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures still below 0°, wind chills will be felt to -20s and below.

After that, temperatures will gradually increase throughout the week as dry conditions persist.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!