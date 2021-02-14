Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 14, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Brace for a cold day, Siouxland, as we see high temperatures below 0 for daytime highs.

With northwest winds similar to yesterday, wind chills will be pushed down to the -10s or colder, so a wind chill advisory has been issued and will be in effect until 6 p.m. today.

Clouds will persist for much of the day but will gradually thin throughout the evening.

Expect cold weather to last through the start of the week as temperatures gradually make a climb to seasonal temperatures by the end of the work week.

