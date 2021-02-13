Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 13, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a warmer day in Siouxland as we see daytime highs above 0° for much of the region and some sunshine and clearing clouds.

With over 10 mph winds from the northwest, wind chills are still falling below 0°, pushing temperatures down into the negative 10s. Due to the extremely cold temperatures, a wind chill advisory and warning has been issued and will go into effect at 9 p.m. tonight and last until 12 p.m. tomorrow.

Be sure to bundle up as overnight lows will fall to -12° in Sioux City with much of the region experiencing similar temperatures, along with north winds between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow’s warm-up doesn’t get us far as the forecast high is only going to reach to -6° along with north northwest winds between 5-10 mph. Expect wind chills in the -20s for much of the region.

Cold weather does appear to persist through the start of the work week, however snow doesn’t look to be a factor for a few days.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!