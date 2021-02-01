Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 1, 2021

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland. I hope you all had a great weekend despite the light mixed precipitation we had.

We are looking at a cloudy and chilly day today, a mid-week snow chance, and arctic air moving in later this week.

Temperatures this morning not quite on the arctic side as they are ranging in the 20s across the area. However, we are still seeing a minor wind chill this morning so it feels like we are in the teens across the area.

Winds are coming from the north, northwest between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been on the cloudy side through the overnight hours.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see we are going to stay on the cloudy and chilly side with temperatures rising to a high of 27 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see when we could see snow again and when we could see that arctic air in Siouxland.