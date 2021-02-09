Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 09, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland.

If you though yesterday morning was cold, we are actually slightly colder this morning, so make sure you really bundle up in layers before making your way out the door this morning.

We have a wind chill advisory in effect, more snow chances coming our way, and the arctic air sticking around for another week.

Here’s a look at the wind chill advisory. This advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. today with wind chills nearing -30 through the morning hours. As wind chills near -30, frostbite can start to occur in as little as 30 minutes on uncovered skin.

Temperatures are currently ranging from around -10 to -20 across the area. But wind chill values, or real feel temperatures, are ranging from around -10 to -30 across the area.

Thankfully we are seeing light winds again this morning up to 10 mph with several areas seeing calm conditions.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen fairly clear skies overnight in Siouxland. Now if you are in the metro area, the factories and buildings that give off steam, are providing some localized fog and reduced visibility, despite visibility coming in clear at 10 miles across Siouxland. Just something to keep your mind on as you make your plans to get to where you need to go today.

And we will see temperatures rise into the positives by this afternoon with a high near 9 with pockets of sunshine and light winds.

