Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 08, 2021

Good Monday morning Siouxland! I hope you all had a wonderful weekend despite the bitter cold temperatures in the area.

We are looking at flurries possible today, cold temperatures lingering in the area, and a mid-week snow chance coming our way.

Temperatures this morning are on the frigid side, ranging from 0 to -15 across the area. Despite having light winds in the area, we are still seeing wind chill values in portions of Siouxland range from 0 to -25.

Winds are on the calm side with some areas seeing up to 10 mph from the east, northeast.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen gradual clearing from light snow to cloud coverage overnight.

And today’s out the door forecast shows we are looking at mostly cloudy skies today with flurries possible as temperatures stay bitter with a high of 6 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see if warmer weather is in sight and to see when we could see more snow in the area.