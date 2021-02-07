Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 07, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

It’s another cold day out there as we’ve seen temperatures remain in the single digits for the area. Calmer winds are helping make it feel warmer than yesterday. Eastern winds of 5 to 10 mph are keeping the wind chill close to -10° which is looking to be our the norm for the week.

Snow has remained further south and is finally beginning to enter the region from the west. Snow should continue for a few hours as the system slowly moves across to give central and northern areas their Sunday round of snow. Snow will end early this evening with chances of flurries through the morning hours.

Overnight lows will be -8° in Sioux City with eastern winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Tomorrow, expect temperatures to only reach to the mid-single digits across the region, with eastern winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Conditions will remain similar through much of the week with single-digit daytime highs and clouds persisting, giving us a grayer week.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!