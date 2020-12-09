Siouxland Forecast: December 9th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland! We are half way through the week and what a great week it’s been weather wise with pleasant temperatures!

We are going to continue to see pleasant weather today, but temperatures will start cooling off as we head into the weekend and next week with possible flurries on Friday.

Temperatures this morning are chilly in the mid 30s to mid 40s, all around, the warmest morning we have had so far this week.

We are once again seeing light winds from the west, northwest between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we started the night off on the cloudy side but gradually became mostly clear through the overnight hours.

And as we take a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at a pleasant and sunny day as temperatures rise to a high of 57 by this afternoon.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see your full extended forecast.