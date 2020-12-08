Siouxland Forecast: December 8th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

—

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

We’re looking at more pleasant mid-week temperatures with possible snow or flurries on Friday, and seasonal temperatures returning this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the upper teens and 20s with light winds from the west, northwest up to around 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a fairly quiet and clear night prior to clouds starting to move into the area through these morning hours.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast you can see we’re looking at a pleasant day with temperatures rising to a high of 54 by this afternoon.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when those seasonal temperatures will return to Siouxland!