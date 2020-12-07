Siouxland Forecast: December 7th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

—

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland! I hope you all got to enjoy our mild weekend!

We are looking at those pleasant conditions continuing for a pleasant start to the week with highs in the 50s and 60s, but a weekend cold front coming our way to cool us off.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side ranging from the upper teens to the low 30s with light winds from the west, northwest from calm conditions up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies through the overnight hours here in Siouxland.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a mild and sunny day today as temperatures rise to a high of 50 by this afternoon.

