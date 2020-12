Temperatures broke into the 50s in parts of Siouxland today. Tonight looks to stay clear with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler in the mid 40s with sunshine. We'll see more sunshine with temps in the mid 40s on Sunday as well.

Next week looks like a roller coaster of temperatures as we may break into the upper 50s and even some lower 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks like we may cool down a bit by the end of next week.