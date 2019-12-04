Siouxland Forecast December 4, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning and happy Wednesday Siouxland! We are officially half way through the week, and what a week it’s been so far with pleasant temperatures and lots of sunshine! Today is going to be another dry and sunny day with temperatures slightly above average temperatures again. Then next week, we have much colder weather moving back into the area. Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side, being reported in the low 30s across the area. Winds are light this morning from the West, northwest, and southwest between 0 and 10 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few clouds in the area overnight, but those will be clearing out making way for another beautiful sunny day today. Here’s a quick look at your out the door forecast for today. Then tonight we will fall to a low of 28 with a gradual increase in clouds overnight. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning at 5 and 6 to see how much longer we have this pleasant weather in the area, and just how cold it’s looking to get next week!