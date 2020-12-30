Siouxland Forecast: December 30, 2020

Thanks for making us a part of your Wednesday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently.

Temperatures are being reported in teens. We have wind speeds directed in from the NW at 10-20. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have clear skies.

Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll see more clear skies. The low tonight will fall to 6 with a few clouds.

The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 28 with sunshine. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.