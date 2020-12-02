Siouxland Forecast: December 2nd, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!

We are looking at this warm start to December sticking around with dry conditions continuing to linger, and above average temperatures hanging around.

Temperatures this morning are on the colder side once again, ranging from the upper teens to the low 20s with light winds from the north and southeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen partly cloudy skies overnight with clouds gradually clearing by 3 am.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at another sunny day as temperatures rise to a high of 42 by this afternoon.

