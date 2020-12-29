Siouxland Forecast: December 29th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — (KCAU)

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland.

We have a winter weather advisory in effect for Siouxland today with the incoming snow and we’re looking at a cold end to 2020 with a slight warm-up coming our way next week.

Here’s a look at that winter weather adivosry for Siouxland. This will remain in effect until midnight tonight with a winter storm warning for Crawford and Carroll Counties in effect until tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are on the colder side again this morning ranging between the teens and mid 20s with a wind chill ranging from the single digits to the mid-teens.

Winds are light this morning from the east, southeast between 5 and 10 mph. Unfortunately we are looking at winds increasing up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible once the snow moves in, so blowing snow is a possibility again today. The good news is, today’s impacts don’t look to be nearly as bad as they were with the blizzard conditions we experienced last Wednesday!

Satellite and radar imagery shows that the snow is slowly but surely moving into the area, as it already moved into southwestern Siouxland between midnight and 1 am. We should start to see snow here in the metro area between 5 am and 7 am.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a snowy and breezy day as temperatures rise to a high of 26 by this afternoon.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see all your wintery weather updates for today!