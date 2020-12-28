Siouxland Forecast: December 28th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Ia – (KCAU)

—

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland! I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas!



We are looking at a seasonal day today, snow returning tomorrow, and a slight warm up into the 30s to welcome the new year!



Temperatures this morning are on the colder side in the teens and low 20s with a wind chill ranging from the negatives to the upper teens.



We are seeing a light breeze in the Siouxland area with winds coming from the northwest between 5 and 15 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly cloudy skies through the overnight hours.



But as we take a look at today’s out the door forecast you can see we are looking at a seasonal day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising to a high of 29 by this afternoon.



As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will start to see snow move back into the area.