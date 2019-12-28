Siouxland Forecast: December 28, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland! What a way to start the weekend with cloudy skies and rainy weather. We are going to continue to see rain through the rest of today and tonight, with a wintery mix moving in during the middle of the night before we make the transition into snow by early tomorrow morning. As you can see, we have a winter storm warning towards the west of us for north central Nebraska and southeast/south central South Dakota, with a winter weather advisory for majority of Siouxland. Both these warnings are in effect until 6 am Monday morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s right now across the area. Winds are coming from the north and northeast between 5 and 10 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a bit of rain in the area, with a small are along the Iowa, Minnesota border seeing a wintery mix on and off throughout the afternoon. Tonight we will fall to a low of 32 with rain sticking around until the overnight hours before making the transition into a wintery mix. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 and 10 p.m. to see how much rain we’ve seen so far today, and how much snow we could see tomorrow.