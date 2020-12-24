Siouxland Forecast: December 24th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good morning and Merry Christmas Eve Siouxland.



We are looking at a frigid Christmas eve with a slight warm-up into the weekend, and more snow chances next week.



Temperatures this morning are on the bitter side ranging from -5 up to around 15 degrees with a wind chill ranging from -30 degrees up to 10 degrees.



With eastern Siouxland seeing wind chill values between -20 and -30 degrees, the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory which will remain in effect until 12 pm this afternoon. If you have to go out make sure you dress accordingly as frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes on uncovered skin.



Winds are on the breezy side still this morning from the northwest between 10 and 20 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies through the overnight hours in Siouxland.



And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast you can see we are in store for a frigid Christmas Eve as temperatures rise to a high of 12 degrees by this afternoon.



