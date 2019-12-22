Siouxland Forecast: December 22, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon and happy Sunday Siouxland! What a way to start the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. As we make our way through the week ahead we are going to see cooler temperatures return to Siouxland with highs in the 30s, and a dry Christmas! Temperatures are currently being reported in the upper 40s and low 50s across the area. Winds are on the breezy side this afternoon coming from the south between 5 and 15 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen quite a few clouds in the area, but we have still see lots of sunshine due to the clouds being on the thinner side, allowing that sunshine to peek through! And since it is so nice out today, here’s a look at your grilling forecast for any of you who like to grill year round! It’s going to be on the cool side around 7 pm this evening with temperatures in the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies, and light winds. Then tonight we will continue to see those winds dye down even more becoming calm, with partly cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly cloudy as we fall to a low of 28 by tomorrow morning. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 and 10 p.m. to see how cool this week is going to be and if dry weather is going to continue to stick around!

