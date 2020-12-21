Siouxland Forecast: December 21st, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

—

Good morning and happy Monday! I hope you all got to enjoy your weekend!



We are looking at a relatively mild and windy start to this week before a mid-week cold front moves through bringing some slim snow chances.



Temperatures this morning are already reflecting the relatively mild afternoon we will have with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.



Winds are also already on the breezy side this morning from the west, northwest between 10 and 20 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies through the overnight hours.



And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at a relatively mild but windy day as temperatures rise to a high of 48 by this afternoon.



As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when that cold front will move through and when we could see those slim snow chances.