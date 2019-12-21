Siouxland Forecast: December 21, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) Good afternoon Siouxland! Happy first day of winter and what a way to welcome winter this year with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 40s and 50s!? We will continue to see beautiful weather tomorrow with dry, sunny conditions and highs in the 50s, but next week we will see cooler temperatures return to the area. As I mentioned, temperatures are currently being reported in the upper 40s and low 50s across Siouxland today. This is above average for this time of the year, so hopefully you have been able to enjoy this pleasant weather, and if not, you will have one more day to do so tomorrow! Winds this afternoon are a little breezy but not too bad as they are coming from the south between 5 and 15 mph. We are seeing warmer weather currently because of the southerly winds! Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been sunny and mostly sunny throughout the day. We have seen a few clouds in the area, but they are thin, which allows sunshine to still reach us. We will continue to see mostly clear skies as we make our way into the overnight hours tonight. Tonight we will cool off a little, but it won’t be too cold out there as we fall to a low of 29 by tomorrow morning. As always, tune into siouxlandproud.com tonight at 5:55 and 6:20 p.m. for a live news and weather update, and KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see just how cool it will get next week!