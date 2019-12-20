Siouxland Forecast: December 20, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)
Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! We have made it through a mild week with another cool day today, and a sunny and warm weekend to look forward too before some rain and snow hit next week. Temperatures this morning are ranging from mid 20’s to low 30’s. Winds this morning are a little breezy in some areas as they are coming from the South between 5 and 15 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly cloudy through the night into the start of this morning. But don’t worry, we will see that sun come out by the late morning and early afternoon hours today. Here’s a look at your out the door forecast for today. Today is very similar to how this week has been, temperatures rising into the upper 30’s by this afternoon with a high of 38, and skies starting off on the cloudy side, but gradually becoming mostly sunny. Then tonight is going to be on the chilly side with mostly clear skies as we fall to a low of 22 by tomorrow morning. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning at 5 and 6 to see how nice this weekend is going to be!