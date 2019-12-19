Siouxland Forecast: December 19, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Wednesday Siouxland! We are officially half way through the week and it’s been a pretty nice week so far, and it’s going to continue with mild days and chilly nights, leading to a beautiful weekend coming up, but a wintery mix is returning for Christmas Day. Temperatures this morning are on the cold side, being reported in the single digits for most of the area. We do have a wind chill factor this morning as well, making those real feel temperatures colder than the actual temperatures, with the real feel temperatures being reported in the negatives and low single digits for a majority of Siouxland. The good news is, we have light winds across the area. This helps keep the wind chill warmer than it could be if we were to see breezy conditions this morning. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly clear despite a few clouds in the area overnight. We will continue to be mostly sunny throughout the day ahead. Here’s a look at your out the door forecast for today. It’s going to be on the mild side with mostly sunny skies, and temperatures rising to a high of 34 by this afternoon. Then tonight we will be cooling off a bit to a chilly low of 20 by tomorrow morning with calm winds over night. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning at 5 and 6 to see your full extended forecast!