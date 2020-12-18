Siouxland Forecast: December 18, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland!

We are looking at some minor rain/snow mix chances today, but pleasant December weather for the weekend before we start cooling off as we head into Christmas next week.

Temperatures this morning are ranging in the 20s and 30s with a wind chill between the upper teens and 20s.

Winds are breezy this morning from the southeast between 5 and 15 mph, we will continue to see this light breeze through the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly cloudy with a light rain/snow mix moving into southwest Siouxland through the overnight hours.

We are also still seeing some thick fog in eastern Siouxland this morning with visibility under 5 miles around Storm Lake. So if you are heading east along Highway 20 this morning fog will get thicker the more you head east.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at a minor rain/snow mix chance today as temperatures rise to a high of 42 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see some light sprinkles and/or flurries in Siouxland today!