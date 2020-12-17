Siouxland Forecast: December 17th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

–

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland!

We are looking at a sunny but chilly day today with a warm up as we head into next week with slim precipitation chances mixed in.

Temperatures this morning are on the bitter side once again between 10 and 20 degrees across Siouxland with a wind chill ranging between 0 and 20 degrees.

Winds are light this morning from the south, and northwest between 0 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen gradual clearing in Siouxland through the overnight hours; however, it may not seem so clear outside as we are seeing some thick, dense fog in the area.

Visibility is being reduced to tick fog along and east of I-29 ranging from a mile and a half in Le Mars up to 4 miles of visibility across eastern Siouxland.

The good news is, as we take a look at today’s out the door forecast you can see things will clear up as we are expecting mostly sunny skies but chilly temperatures as we rise to a high of 37 by this afternoon.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see how warm we will get going into next week and when we could see those slim precipitation chances in Siouxland.