Siouxland Forecast: December 16th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!

It’s been relatively seasonal to start this week and today will follow the seasonal trend with a chance for a wintery mix Friday and a relatively mild weekend coming our way.

Temperatures this morning are on the bitter side once again in the mid teens to the low 20s with a wind chill ranging from the single digits up to the low 20s.

Winds are once again on the light side this morning between 0 and 10 mph from the south, southeast.

Satellite and radar imagery shows we have been partly cloudy to mostly cloudy overnight with a few flurries spread across the area.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see we are looking at a seasonal day today with temperatures rising to a high of 31 by this afternoon.

