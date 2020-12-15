Siouxland Forecast: December 15th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

We are looking at another cold day today with possible flurries mixed in and a seasonal chilly pattern in the area before we see a slight warm up into the 40s by this coming weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the bitter side once again in the teens across Siouxland with a wind chill between 0 and 10 degrees.

Once again, we are seeing light winds this morning between 5 and 10 mph from the southeast.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we were cloudy overnight with light snow in far western Siouxland moving in around 1 am.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at another cold day today with flurries possible as we rise to a high of 27 by this afternoon.

