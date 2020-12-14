Siouxland Forecast: December 14th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Monday!

We’re looking at a below average start to this week with temperatures, flurries possible tomorrow, and a warm up by the end of this week with highs in the low 40s.

Temperatures this morning are on the bitter side in the single digits and low teens. This morning’s wind chill is even colder with real feel temperatures ranging between -10 and 10.

Thankfully winds are on the light side this morning coming from the northwest between calm conditions up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a fairly clear and quiet night in Siouxland.

But taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see we are looking at a cold and cloudy day ahead of us with a high of 27 by this afternoon.

