Siouxland Forecast: December 11th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland!



We are looking at a light wintery mix possible today, with relatively seasonal temperatures returning with highs mainly in the 30s.



Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the 30s across the area with a light wind chill ranging from the upper teens and 20s.



Winds are on the breezy side this morning from the north, northeast between 5 and 15 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been cloudy overnight with light flurries moving into southwestern Siouxland between 2 and 3 this morning.



And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at that rain/snow mix possible as temperatures rise to a high of 38 by this afternoon.



As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see how long we could see this wintery mix in Siouxland!