Siouxland Forecast: December 10th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU) —



We are now starting to cool down as we head into the weekend and next week with slim snow chances mixed in and more seasonal temperatures throughout next week.



Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the mid 20s to the mid 30s with light winds from the south between calm conditions and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies through the overnight hours.



But as we take a look at today’s out the door forecast we are looking at a cloudy afternoon with cooler highs around 46 and breezy winds.



